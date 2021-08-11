Collection

Fashion folk came, they saw, and Copenhagen Fashion Week conquered the return to IRL shows at the city’s hybrid event. The Danish Fashion Institute, under the direction of Cecilie Thorsmark, has prioritized sustainability during the week-long shows. Besides sourcing their materials with care, many designers went back to nature—literally, staging outdoor shows in inventive locations all over the city. These included an old balloon hangar (Henrik Vibskov), the artificial ski slope known as CopenHill (Ganni), and Arne Jacobsen’s former home (Saks Potts), among others. With the threat of the Delta variant ever present and mask-wearing not mandated in Denmark, fresh-air shows felt less worrisome than indoor ones.
