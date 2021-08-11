Collection

For centuries, Africa has been plundered for its immense material and cultural riches, first by imperialism, and then for artistic inspiration by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Suzanne Belperron. Jeweller Vania Leles says it’s time to rewrite the books that treat this complex continent as a homogeneous entity and use meaningless terms such as “exotic” and “tribal”. “There is an African proverb that says that until the lion learns how to write, the story will always be about the hunter,” she says. Leles is among a passionate group of female jewellers from the African diaspora who are reflecting that richness and diversity in their work, and setting new standards for socially minded jewellery brands, too.