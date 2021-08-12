Paint the Void at 111 Minna – August 19th

“Life is hard, but it’s better with Art” featuring studio artworks created by a selection of Paint the Void artists, amidst the twilight of the coronavirus. This exhibition marks the re-opening of 111 Minna Gallery after 19 months of closure. These artists’ messages of hope, beauty and resilience on the plywood boards of shuttered businesses played a significant role in reshaping public imagination. Paint the Void shares their artwork in their first gallery show to which they hope helps reimagine private spaces as much as their murals did on the streets around our neighborhoods.