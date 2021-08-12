Joe Cunningham Calls for Special Legislative Session to Repeal Budget Proviso Banning Masks Mandates in Schools
Former Congressman and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham called for a special legislative session on Thursday in order to repeal a budget proviso banning mask mandates in schools. If the governor refuses to call a special session or legislative leaders refuse to reconvene, Cunningham is urging school districts to do whatever is necessary to protect their students.holycitysinner.com
