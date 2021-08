We’re channeling our inner spring goddess today as we glimpse this yellow daffodil wedding inspiration in the prettiest of European settings. Yep! I’m talking about a historic chateau nestled in beautiful Prague. Boutique Weddings conceptualized this bloom-filled story with its perfectly balanced medley of colors… sunshine, sea foam, sky and cream notwithstanding! We love the way she highlighted the simple, yet meaningful luxuries of embroidered napkins, scalloped china, crystal glassware and a petite lily of the valley bouquet. Frezia Fleur framed the intricate hand-painted cakes that look as delicate as ice with wild tangles of blooms on either side – subtle hints of yellow peeking through. And the romantic scenes were all captured by the talented Sabina Povolná, whose ability to translate raw emotion into visual heirlooms will forever make our hearts sing. See what we mean in our favorite frames below!