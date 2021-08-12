Cancel
Researchers Find Hint that a Gene Variation May Be Linked to Secondary Progressive MS in Black Peopl

Researchers Find Hint that a Gene Variation May Be Linked to Secondary Progressive MS in Black People. Researchers funded in part by the National MS Society report that – among nearly 2,000 samples from Black and white people with and without MS – a gene variation called STK11 was more common in Black people with MS than in whites. This was found more strongly in Black people with secondary progressive MS, a form of the disease with worsening disability that follows an initial relapsing-remitting course. Further study is needed to show if this association contributes to the increased severity of MS in Black people. The cause of MS is not known, but several risk factors can make an individual more susceptible to getting MS, including more than 200 common gene variations that contribute to risk. Research is ongoing to better understand genetic risk and other factors that contribute to the risk of MS and its course and severity.

