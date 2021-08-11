West Shore Acquires Asset in Florida and Passes Milestone of 10,000 Units
Multifamily Community in Lady Lake Adds to West Shore’s Expanding Portfolio. BOSTON- West Shore LLC, a Boston-based multifamily real estate investment firm, has achieved a portfolio milestone of owning and operating more than 10,000 units, and continues to expand with the acquisition of Parkside at East Village, a brand-new Class A community near The Villages in Florida. Effective immediately, the property will be renamed Parker at East Village.bostonrealestatetimes.com
