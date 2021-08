Tyler Banks out of Crewe (VA) made the trek to Oxford to see the Ole Miss campus this past weekend before the dead period started. "Ole Miss offered me a while back," Banks said. "I believe it was on April 8th. I've been talking to coaches (Chris) Partridge and (DJ) Durkin ever since for a while now. They told me when they offered me that down the line they wanted me to come and see their campus, so I decided to take an unofficial visit to Ole Miss this past weekend. Things really started heating up with Ole Miss when I got to work out with coaches Partridge and Durkin at the William & Mary camp. From there, things just took off."