Forza Horizon 5 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

One of the most important pieces of equipment for any gaming set up is a screen. Typically this is either a TV or computer monitor, and while these are the most practical solutions, sometimes there are certain logistical problems. Sometimes a big screen TV just doesn’t seem big enough and the biggest TV I’ve been able to find online was 100 inches for about $3500. If someone wants the big screen experience without the headaches that come with acquiring some a mammoth television, a projector is a viable alternative. It’s an option that personally wasn’t seriously considered prior to learning about the XGIMI Horizon Pro, but this is a projector that’s ideal for streaming media and playing video games.