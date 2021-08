This week is another big one for Apple Arcade with three games joining the service and some big updates to notable releases. The new original is Nitrome’s Super Leap Day. Super Leap Day is a one button platformer bringing you one new level daily. It includes unlockable bonus games as well. If you aren’t familiar with Nitrome’s Leap Day from a few years ago, Super Leap Day aims to build on that with even more traps, obstacles, and other level hazards. Super Leap Day is out now on Apple Arcade and is an Arcade Original so it is playable on Apple TV and macOS as well. Barring the new game, this week sees two App Store Greats arrive as ‘+’ versions on Apple Arcade.