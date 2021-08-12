Resident Evil 8 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. A tranquil village is nestled snugly on the far end of The Free Lands of Gasco, a floating continent in the clouds. In it, children play in the bucolic pastures, laughing and frolicking without a care in the world. To the detriment of the peaceful folks in Petit Mona, the sweet air and gentle breezes didn’t carry the winds of warning; the Berman army would march on these unassuming civilians, destroying their homes and taking all souls alive — unless they put up a fight. But the village’s youth heeded a strange voice that lead them to their only shot at salvation — their metallic god, the Taranis. With this behemoth-like tank, children as young as four years old could wage war on the soldiers who had taken their families and fight to reclaim their loved ones… at any cost.