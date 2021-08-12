Halo Infinite 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

The next big entry into the Halo series, Halo Infinite, is one of the most ambitious games ever made by series developer 343 Industries — and it might end up being one of the best Xbox games ever. Not only will the game feature a deep and expansive campaign with open world elements and the return of the Banished faction from Halo Wars 2, but the game will also have a free-to-play live service-style multiplayer that returns the franchise to its sandbox-focused roots and aims to deliver fans a satisfying gameplay experience (check out our Halo Infinite hands-on impressions for more on what makes the multiplayer so fun). Halo Infinite, like most of its predecessors, will also come with a Forge mode that allows players to create and edit maps to play on with their friends in Custom Games multiplayer.