Naraka: Bladepoint 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Naraka: Bladepoint, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play Naraka: Bladepoint really well, and for the best possible price today? We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate with top tier graphics options selected, getting its visuals from a 1080p resolution monitor screen. We will keep checking the prices every day, so that our hardware selections on this page are at the best price point and we will swap in and out whenever something else appears better value today.