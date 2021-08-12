Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Naraka: Bladepoint 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Naraka: Bladepoint, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play Naraka: Bladepoint really well, and for the best possible price today? We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate with top tier graphics options selected, getting its visuals from a 1080p resolution monitor screen. We will keep checking the prices every day, so that our hardware selections on this page are at the best price point and we will swap in and out whenever something else appears better value today.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#1080p#Asus#Cpu#Pc Performance Review#Ultra Settings#Ultra Custom Pc Builds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
ComputersTidbits

Intel-Based Mac Pro Gets New Graphics Cards

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter. Registration confirmation will be emailed to you. My son is just about to order a PC with an NVIDIA card, about...
ComputersDigital Trends

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: Smooth 1080p gaming at a 1440p price

“The AMD RX 6600 XT is a solid 1080p card in a time when GPU options are few and far between.”. Budget and 1080p gamers haven’t had a lot of graphics card options over the past several months, and AMD’s new RX 6600 XT is looking to solve that problem. It’s a card capable of delivering smooth 1080p gaming at high refresh rates, and it uses a cut-down core to help alleviate some supply issues. But its price stretches the definition of what it means to be a budget graphics card.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's when Naraka: Bladepoint unlocks in your time zone

It's almost time for a battle royale with blades, parkour, and grappling hooks. Sixty-player action game Naraka: Bladepoint releases on August 11, and it's poised to be big. The battle royale pulled in more than 120,000 concurrent players in a beta test earlier this year, and it's launching simultaneously across the world with full English and Chinese support, as well as translations into eight other languages.
ComputersEurogamer.net

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: solid 1080p performance, but falls away fast at higher resolutions

For nearly six months, Nvidia's $329/£299 RTX 3060 has stood alone as the only next-gen graphics card targeting 1080p gaming - the most popular monitor resolution and one that accounts for 67 percent of displays, if the Steam hardware survey is to be believed. Now, AMD has a next-gen 1080p card of its own in the form of the RX 6600 XT, a $379/£329 option that costs $100/£90 less than the previous most affordable RDNA 2 graphics card, the RX 6700 XT.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA Game Ready Driver for Naraka: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood Released

NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is going to deliver day-0 support for Naraka: Bladepoint and the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, both of which are enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS. The driver will also offer support for Psychonauts 2. Also, a myriad of other titles will now support NVIDIAs GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings.
Video GamesNME

‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ grapples into Steam’s Top 10 at launch

Melee-based battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint launched yesterday (August 12) and is already proving to be a hit on Steam. Developed by Chinese studio 24 Entertainment with inspiration from Eastern and Buddhist culture, Naraka: Bladepoint had already been popular during a number of free betas this year. Unlike most battle royale...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Graphics: AMD All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. PC System Analysis For Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin Requirements. Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin requires at least a All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or GeForce 2 MX...
ComputersPCWorld

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: A killer 1080p graphics card with pandemic pricing

AMD promised the Radeon RX 6600 XT would deliver “epic” 1080p gaming, and the company’s latest graphics card delivers that in spades. This RDNA 2-powered GPU doesn’t just blow past the Radeon RX 5600 XT it’s replacing, it also skirts by the Radeon RX 5700 XT—a graphics card not one but two tiers higher than the 5600 XT was. Impressive stuff. The Radeon RX 6600 XT will absolutely scream when paired with a high refresh-rate monitor.
ComputersNeowin

Intel's 30.0.100.9805 graphics driver is optimized for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, and more

Intel has released today its latest Windows DCH display driver version 30.0.100.9805. The new driver succeeds the previous 30.0.100.9684 version which added Windows 11 support for all compatible Intel graphics products. This means you can install the latest release too and enjoy Windows 11 compatibility if you had perhaps skipped or missed the earlier version. The new driver also carries new optimizations for both developers as well as gamers.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better. Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your...
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

SAPPHIRE RX 6600 XT Pulse graphics card review: For solid 1080p?

Place our test of the AMD RX 6600 XT. A card that features a 7 nm engraved NAVI 23 that embeds 2048 SP, 64 ROPs, 128 TMUs, 32 RA, 32 MB Infinity Cache memory and 8 GB GDDR6 memory. Its MSRP is 379 euros. Discover it here via the Sapphire Custom model: SAPPHIRE RX 6600 XT Pulse graphics card test or by clicking on the source.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3250 3.5GHz / AMD FX-4350. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core 3.7GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. RAM: 16 GB.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Now Available on Steam Today

Game company 24 Entertainment has recently announced that video game Naraka: Bladepoint is finally available on Steam. The 60-player battle royale experience is now open to all players on PC via Steam and the game’s official website. It offers a unique battle royale experience with unrestricted movement via grappling and parkour with deep tactical melee combat.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...
Technologyuploadvr.com

SimplePlanes VR Brings Custom Plane Models To Quest, PC VR

SimplePlanes is coming to VR, with a standalone VR application for PC and Quest that will let you download and pilot community-built planes. The SimplePlanes application for PC released in 2015 and allows users to easily build and pilot custom plane models with a variety of different parts, which they can then upload online for others download and pilot themselves. The VR release will be a standalone app, separate to the existing PC release, but won’t feature any of the building and modelling capabilities. Instead, the VR version will focus just on piloting the custom planes, with the existing 500,000 community-made models on offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy