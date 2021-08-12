Days Gone 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

This month we have decided to give a chance to the 10th generation Intel that you can find at a good price. Also the graphics card that although expensive at its recommended retail price, is from an interesting assembler in this RTX 3000 series. Actually the graphics is about 150 euros above its price, but it is what is available at the moment. The set is spectacular for gaming and with capacity to support everything you throw at it from other types of tasks. We have gone to the middle class with quality stuff. We’ve paired it with a Gigabyte motherboard, 3600Mhz Ballistix RAM and a Gigabyte 3070 Ti graphics card that gives incredible performance. We have also included a mid-range SSD from Western Digital of the best quality and a GELID air cooler that fits in the Corsair case that we recommend.