Grand Theft Auto VI 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Grand Theft Auto VI, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play GTA 6 really well, and for the best possible price today? In doing this we keep in mind our need to deliver the game reliably on the best graphics possible, delivered via a 1080p screen resolution. Every day we run through our carefully chosen gaming hardware and cherry pick today’s lowest priced hardware components to help us achieve this optimum PC build list.