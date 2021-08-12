Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Planet Centauri Requirements. Planet Centauri will require Radeon X1900 GT graphics card with a Core i3-3240 3.4GHz or Phenom II X4 40 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. Planet Centauri needs a Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5000+ processor coupled with a GeForce 210 to get it to run minimum system requirements. This will return around 30FPS at 720p screen res on low graphics settings, but you can also adjust the settings further to tweak. Don't try and play Planet Centauri without 2 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Planet Centauri needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 9.00. In short you need a 15 year old PC for best Planet Centauri performance.
