Riders Republic System Requirements

 5 days ago

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780. Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660. RAM: 16 GB. HDD: 50...

Riders Republic Beta Coming August 23rd

Despite a recent delay, we’re still excited to ride with Riders Republic. If you are too, your chance is coming soon. Ubisoft announced a beta will run from August 23rd to August 25th. Riders Republic is all about bringing different experiences together and the beta will start that off with...
A Riders Republic beta test is taking place this month

Ubisoft has confirmed plans to stage a Riders Republic beta later this month. The test will be held from August 23-25 and players interested in participating can register here. Riders Republic is an extreme sports game in development at Ubisoft Annecy, the studio behind 2016’s Steep. Notice: To display this...
Riders Republic Announces its First Beta Ahead of Launch

Ubisoft’s newest game, Riders Republic, will let you skate, ride bikes, and go snowboarding with your friends. The game has just announced its closed beta for the fans that can’t wait to get a taste of the game, coming this August. The beta will only last a couple of days,...
'Riders Republic' First Beta Will Start This August, So Sign Up Now

Ubisoft has announced the dates for the Riders Republic closed beta. The beta will begin on August 23 and will run till August 25. It is not a traditional open beta and will be available to only those who have registered for it. Although Ubisoft hasn't detailed how many participants it will host for the beta, you can still sign up for it as the registration hasn't closed yet.
Riders Republic Closed Beta Begins on August 23, Gold and Ultimate Editions Revealed

Riders Republic will have a closed beta on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 before its release. Ubisoft has revealed the beta will begin on August 23 and run until August 25, with preloading beginning a couple of days earlier. Those who decide to purchase the game can choose between standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions, with pre-order bonuses alse being revealed.
Riders Republic beta dated for later this month, signups live

Following the extreme sports game’s recent (and slight) delay, Ubisoft has announced its plans for a Riders Republic beta. Players who register early and are chosen to participate will be able to test out a slice of the game from August 23rd to August 25th. The beta will be accessible...
PC Gamer

Extreme Sports MMO Riders Republic gets a public beta later this month

Riders Republic may have been delayed several times, but it's definitely coming—Ubisoft's announcement of a public beta taking place later this month is proof of that. You can now register for the beta, which takes place from August 23 to August 25. You need an Ubisoft account to register, subscribers to Ubisoft+ get access automatically. Preloading starts on August 21, system requirements are yet to be announced.
