Life is Strange Remastered Collection System Requirements

Nvidia GTX 560 / ATI Radeon 7850 Graphics card with 2GB of Graphics Memory or better. PC System Analysis For Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection Requirements. The game engine for Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection is Cobra. Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection will require Radeon R9 380 graphics card with a Core i7-4770 4-Core 3.4GHz or FX-8350 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection needs a Radeon HD 7850 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-2300 2.8GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. Don't try and play Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection without 8 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. To summarise, Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection needs around a 7 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Comments / 0