Far Cry 6 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

What is the best PC to buy for Far Cry 6? This is where our curated PC build coverage today will find us listing out today’s best priced computer hardware and peripherals to meet the demands that a game like Far Cry 6 might put on the gaming PC. In doing this we keep in mind our need to deliver the game reliably at the highest graphics settings, running 1080p as the native screen size. Prices found here today are checked daily to make sure that the components we aare putting into our Far Cry 6 represent good value for money.