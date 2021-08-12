Aliens: Fireteam System Requirements

Focus Home Interactive revealed a few new details of what's coming in the Deluxe Edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite when it releases this month. We now know those who pre-order this version of the game, which will release on August 24th, will be getting the Endeavor Pass. The pass will give you all four seasons of upcoming content, along with tons of new cosmetics for the Marines and their weapons. Not to mention all of the in-between materials like head accessories, weapon decals, weapon paints, armor skins, emotes, and more. You'll also get the Endeavor Veteran Pack for free which will have additional customization content. Plus, pre-orders of any edition will also get the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes extra kit skins and accessories. You can check out your options here and you can watch a new trailer for the game down below.