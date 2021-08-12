Cancel
Aliens: Fireteam System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 910e. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. RAM:...

www.game-debate.com

Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Reveals Deluxe Edition Information

Focus Home Interactive revealed a few new details of what's coming in the Deluxe Edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite when it releases this month. We now know those who pre-order this version of the game, which will release on August 24th, will be getting the Endeavor Pass. The pass will give you all four seasons of upcoming content, along with tons of new cosmetics for the Marines and their weapons. Not to mention all of the in-between materials like head accessories, weapon decals, weapon paints, armor skins, emotes, and more. You'll also get the Endeavor Veteran Pack for free which will have additional customization content. Plus, pre-orders of any edition will also get the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes extra kit skins and accessories. You can check out your options here and you can watch a new trailer for the game down below.
