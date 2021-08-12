Life is Strange: True Colors System Requirements

If you are asking yourself, I want to buy the best priced PC that can definitely run and meet Age of Empires IV recommended requirements and more then today we will be looking to put together the ideal PC build for Age of Empires 4. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate with ultra graphics settings, viewed through a 1080p monitor resolution. We will keep checking the prices every day, so that our hardware selections on this page are at the best price point and we will swap in and out whenever something else appears better value today.