Life is Strange: True Colors System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...

www.game-debate.com

Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Makes Less Than Strange Move To 2022

Fans of the Life is Strange series still have a lot to look forward to in September. With Life is Strange: True Colors releasing September 10th and the Wavelengths DLC still on track for September 30th, they should stay busy. That’s good because the series’ third title planned for September, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, now won’t arrive until 2022.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Life is Strange Remastered Delayed to Early 2022

The Life is Strange team recently tweeted out an update for the series as a whole. The first being a DLC to release on September 30 called Life is Strange Wavelengths. The team gave little information about the title other than that it will be starring Steph Gingrich. A classmate...

