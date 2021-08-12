Star Citizen System Requirements

If you’re a gamer, the usual laptop deals aren’t enough to satisfy your needs, so you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals. Dell, a trustworthy brand that’s known for its Dell XPS deals for super-slim ultrabooks, is also a reliable name for gaming laptops. One of them is the Dell G15, which you can purchase for only $774 after $100 off from Dell and further savings of 12% with the code SAVE12, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980.