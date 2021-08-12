Star Citizen System Requirements
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB/Radeon RX 570 4GB and it should be paired with either a FX-8350/Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz CPU to match the Star Citizen recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Star Citizen needs a Radeon RX 470 4GB graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz or Phenom II X4 940 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 16 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU.www.game-debate.com
