Battlefield 6 System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.