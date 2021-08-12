Cancel
Hoots Wings Makes West Coast Debut with 18-Unit Area Development Agreement for Southern California

By Hoots Wings
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast Casual Wing Concept Ignites Statewide Expansion with Multi-Unit, QSR Empire-Builder. August 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // ORANGE COUNTY - Hoots Wings, best-in-class wing concept, announced the signing of an 18-unit area development agreement bringing locations to Southern California over the next five years. Owned and operated by HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters, the fast-casual wing concept now has 105-plus franchise agreements signed year-to-date, with over 10 locations in various stages of development, and eight open locations as it continues to attract single and multi-unit franchise operators nationwide.

