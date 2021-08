Grand Theft Auto is a massive franchise, and as such, it’s common to see rumors surfacing online. With so many fans waiting on the next installment, it’s only adding the hype and anticipation. As such, there are even more rumors and even fake leaks coming out online. While some leaks and rumors are quickly debunked, others spread online for a good while. One of the supposed rumors hitting the web is that Rockstar is working on a remake for the three past Grand Theft Auto hits.