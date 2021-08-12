Cancel
Halo Infinite System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. RAM: 16 GB. HDD:...

www.game-debate.com

Video Gamesthurrott.com

Waze Now Offers a Halo Infinite Theme

Microsoft has partnered with Waze to provide a Halo Infinity-inspired theme for the driving app complete with Warthog and Ghost vehicles. “Starting today, drivers around the world can access a brand-new Waze experience that allows them to drive with vehicles and characters straight from the Halo universe,” Microsoft’s Gordon Donald announced. “Upon selecting the Halo theme, drivers can choose their side: the UNSC or the Banished. Those siding with humanity and the UNSC will have their in-app car replaced with the Warthog and will have their trip navigated by none other than the Master Chief himself, and even select him as their Waze profile ‘Mood’.”
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Halo Infinite will have cross-play in esports

Console players are at a disadvantage when it comes to aiming capabilities since gamepads don't offer as much manoeuvrability and precision as mouse and keyboard which leads to game devs adding aim assistance in various versions to compensate. This compensation is often over the top and sometimes even on par with softer aimbots.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Is Halo Infinite cross-platform? Current cross-play status

Halo Infinite will not only be on Xbox, but it will also be available at launch for those on PC for the first time in franchise history. Having said that, will Halo Infinite be cross-platform?. Some lucky fans have been experiencing Halo Infinite’s tech preview recently, testing the game’s bot...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Halo Infinite Preorder Bonus: Is There Any?

The Halo Infinite preorder bonus is a hot topic in gaming at the moment as more and more players are anxiously awaiting the title's official release after its first multiplayer technical preview just wrapped up this past Sunday. 343 Industries' latest iteration in the iconic FPS franchise, which perhaps will...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Back on track and looking great: Halo Infinite's technical preview tested on all systems

The Halo Infinite technical preview debuted to Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC owners last weekend, giving us our first look at how the game has evolved since its controversial real-time debut last year. The reaction has been broadly positive - and rightfully so - while our sampling of the game has been limited to a trio of multiplayer maps, the game plays well and it seems that many of the technical issues seen in last year's gameplay debut have been comprehensively addressed. With some hands-on time under our belts, we're excited about the release of the game - but to what extent can this experience scale across the generations?
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is the next Halo Infinite flight tech preview?

So when will the next Halo Infinite flight tech preview start? The first Halo Infinite tech preview start date was last weekend and just recently concluded yesterday, so will there be another Halo Infinite beta? If so, what will the next Halo Infinite flight start date be? Will the beta include single-player story content, multiplayer, or a mix of the two? Here’s everything we know about the next Halo Infinite beta release date.
Video GamesIGN

Halo Infinite Datamine Suggests Battle Royale Mode - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, a datamine of the recent Halo Infinite Tech Preview has revealed a curious audio clip of Halo's announcer saying "Battle royale." 343 Industries has not confirmed a Battle Royale mode in Halo Infinite, and has even said in the past that they weren't interested in adding it. Of course, this could be nothing; maybe an old file leftover from a test that didn't get very far, but still. The fact that there's even an audio clip with the phrase Battle Royale being said has got to suggest Microsoft was thinking about it. In other shooter news, a fan-made remaster of Half-Life 2, titled the Remastered Collection, may actually hit Steam, and with Valve's blessing, no less. It's being made by the modding team that also did Half-Life 2: Update back in 2015, which added visual enhancements to HL2 and its two expansions. No word yet on what exactly is in the latest Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection and how it's different from Update. And finally, if you're looking for more color choices for the PS5 DualSense controller, McDonald's almost had another option. An internal image of a McDonald's-themed controller, with fries and a Big Mac on the handles (of course) got out to the press, leading some to think McDonald's and Sony have something going on. Well, they don't, and the image was made as a concept. McDonald's has not approached PlayStation for any collaboration on a controller (yet). Bummer. Not gonna lie, kinda dug that look. Anyway, it's your Daily Fix!
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

List of Halo Infinite multiplayer maps

343 Industries' upcoming Halo Infinite is promising to provide an epic multiplayer suite, with new and returning gameplay modes and maps for players to explore. As such, we're tracking all the maps we know about right now, so that players can be sure about where they'll be spending time online in what could be one of the best Xbox games available. Here's the complete list of maps in Halo Infinite, as announced so far.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite preorder goes live on Amazon following beta test

Halo Infinite Xbox Standard Edition preorders are live on Amazon. The Standard Edition costs $60 and includes access to Campaign, Multiplayer, and Forge. Note that the multiplayer is free-to-play standalone. Both a physical and digital version of the Standard Edition are available. Following the conclusion of the first Halo Infinite...
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite preview is just the tip of a magnificent iceberg

It’s been more than a year since the internet dunked on Craig the Brute. After a widely publicized delay after a lackluster first showing, Microsoft’s 343 Industries let gamers get hands-on with Halo Infinite. This past weekend’s technical preview offered an abbreviated look at the long-awaited sequel’s multiplayer, as well as battle passes, challenges, and weapon drills to test out various guns.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about the second Halo Infinite preview flight

Halo Infinite wrapped up its first technical preview flight on the weekend of July 30, leaving every eager Spartans out there waiting for the next phase of the beta. For now, publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have left much of their rollout plans under wraps, but here’s what we know about the date, time, schedule, and expected contents of the upcoming demo.
Computersgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Reveals Life-Size Halo Infinite Warthog

At the world premiere for 20th Century Studios' new film Free Guy, Xbox had a life-sized scale replica of a Warthog from Halo Infinite on display. The fully functional vehicle was created by motorsport company Hoonigan Industries, who worked closely with developer 343 Industries using hi-res images from the upcoming game. The vehicle features 43-inch tires, 20-inch wheels, 1000+ horsepower, and a twin turbo small block Ford V8 engine. It's an impressive take on the Halo staple, and fans of the franchise might want to check out Free Guy, as Xbox Wire has teased that the Warthog might make an appearance!
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite full armor list and how to unlock

With Halo Infinite, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios are placing a lot of emphasis on Spartan customization, a facet of Halo that has grown increasingly important since the series' debut (especially after the arrival of Halo: Reach). In Halo Infinite, players are going to have more control than ever before, with potentially thousands of possibilities for armor, weapon, and vehicle customization. Of course, at the center of every Halo are the Spartans, so players will especially have a ton of options when personalizing their Spartan.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Microsoft teams up with navigation app Waze to promote Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is one of the most-anticipated games of the year, and Microsoft has teamed up with the Google-owned navigation app Waze to promote the upcoming game in a pretty fun way. Starting today, Waze users can turn on a new Halo theme in the app that will Halo’s iconic characters, voices, and vehicles to the popular navigation app.
Video GamesNME

‘Halo Infinite’ is giving the best bits of ‘Halo 5’ multiplayer a second chance

Halo multiplayer is always a contentious topic. Due to the series being around for so long, and people jumping on at various phases throughout its lifecycle, everyone has a different opinion on the particulars of what makes Halo, Halo. For purists in the Halo 2 and 3 era, multiplayer should not include sprinting or the ability to aim-down-sights (ADS). For those who have evolved with the games from Halo: Reach onwards, Spartan abilities have become a defining staple of the multiplayer experience. That’s only the broad strokes too. The nuances from Halo 2 to Halo 3, or Halo: Reach and Halo 4 are significant as well. Ask anyone which game they feel is the pinnacle of Halo multiplayer and you’ll get wildly different answers.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite PS5 Release Date: Is it coming to PlayStation?

The hype surrounding Halo Infinite is building, with lucky players currently playing the technical test. This preview build is available to PC and Xbox players, but not PlayStation owners. This may lead some to believe that the new Halo game won’t be coming to PS5 or PS4. For those confused about the potential exclusivity, here’s the full need-to-know info on a Halo Infinite PS5 release date and the definitive answer on whether or not it’s coming to PlayStation hardware.

