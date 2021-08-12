Halo Infinite System Requirements

In today's Daily Fix, a datamine of the recent Halo Infinite Tech Preview has revealed a curious audio clip of Halo's announcer saying "Battle royale." 343 Industries has not confirmed a Battle Royale mode in Halo Infinite, and has even said in the past that they weren't interested in adding it. Of course, this could be nothing; maybe an old file leftover from a test that didn't get very far, but still. The fact that there's even an audio clip with the phrase Battle Royale being said has got to suggest Microsoft was thinking about it. In other shooter news, a fan-made remaster of Half-Life 2, titled the Remastered Collection, may actually hit Steam, and with Valve's blessing, no less. It's being made by the modding team that also did Half-Life 2: Update back in 2015, which added visual enhancements to HL2 and its two expansions. No word yet on what exactly is in the latest Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection and how it's different from Update. And finally, if you're looking for more color choices for the PS5 DualSense controller, McDonald's almost had another option. An internal image of a McDonald's-themed controller, with fries and a Big Mac on the handles (of course) got out to the press, leading some to think McDonald's and Sony have something going on. Well, they don't, and the image was made as a concept. McDonald's has not approached PlayStation for any collaboration on a controller (yet). Bummer. Not gonna lie, kinda dug that look. Anyway, it's your Daily Fix!