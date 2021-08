The Carolina Panthers took the field Thursday for their 8th training camp practice. Here are notes from practice:. The team scrimmaged more Thursday than any other day during training camp. Usually there will be several periods during practice where position groups will gather separately to work on technique. Today, Matt Rhule said he felt it was important for guys to just play ball. Both offense and defense had their moments. Christian McCaffrey popped for long rushing touchdown early in practice and the defense was able to stall several drives. After practice Coach Rhule said he saw a lot of things he likes, including the team’s 2-minute offense, but he did mention the offense had too many mistakes.