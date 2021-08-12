Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Door County Fair makes a move

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet out your 2022 calendars and erasers because the Door County Fair is changing weekends. The Door County Fair Board announced this week that its annual event will be moved to the second weekend of August beginning next year due to its contract with the carnival operating on the midway. With a limited number of carnival operators in the state, county fairs and other civic celebrations often have to change dates to keep them coming. Door County Fair Board President Tom Ash says the date change is a reflection on when the fair used to be held years ago and could potentially be a big help for exhibitors in the future.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives. The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed...

Comments / 1

Community Policy