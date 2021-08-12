Door County Fair makes a move

Get out your 2022 calendars and erasers because the Door County Fair is changing weekends. The Door County Fair Board announced this week that its annual event will be moved to the second weekend of August beginning next year due to its contract with the carnival operating on the midway. With a limited number of carnival operators in the state, county fairs and other civic celebrations often have to change dates to keep them coming. Door County Fair Board President Tom Ash says the date change is a reflection on when the fair used to be held years ago and could potentially be a big help for exhibitors in the future.