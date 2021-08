AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9 and 10, 2021, the first ever Blockchain Real Estate Summit will be held in person and online in Austin, Texas, USA. The Keynote Speaker will be Stephane De Baets, blockchain and tradable real estate pioneer who issued the AspenCoin. De Baets will be interviewed by Robert Helms of the Real Estate Guys Radio Show, a professional real estate investor along with being host of one of the longest running and most popular real estate investing podcasts in the world.