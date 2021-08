I saw a story about an asteroid that NASA said may actually have a shot at hitting our wonderful blue marble that we call home. Before you look much into the Asteroid Bennu, they are looking at a time frame between now and 2300 and really the best chance is around 2182. I don't know about you but I'm pretty sure I won't be around. The odds are 1 in 1,750. So I got to thinking. I'm not much of a gambling man but those are still pretty remote. So what about other events? Things that might be more tangible in our lifetime and just because I'm that guy... In no particular order.