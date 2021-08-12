The Lessons of Ipperwash Revisited

Canada’s 16th Minister of National Defence 1963-1967. Paul Hellyer was the 16th Minister of National Defence from April 22, 1963, to September 18, 1967. Originally from Waterford, Ontario, Paul was first elected to Parliament in 1949. He was only 26 years old at that time, the youngest person ever voted to serve as a Member of Parliament (MP). Through follow up elections, he would rise through the ranks of the Liberal party before choosing to sit as an Independent in the House of Commons in 1971. He was the U. K. Queen’s longest serving Privy Councillor at the time of his death at 6:31 PM in Toronto, Canada, on August 8, 2021. His decline began with a fall two months ago on June 19, 2021.