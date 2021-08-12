Cancel
Politics

Kathy Hochul says she will run for New York governor after completing Cuomo term

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining TODAY in her first live interview as the incoming governor of New York, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she intends to run for the office after completing the term of outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I’m fully prepared for this. I’ve led a life working in every level of government from Congress to local government. I’m the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again.”Aug. 12, 2021.

Kathy Hochul
Andrew Cuomo
#Gov
