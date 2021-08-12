‘Jeopardy!’ fans divided over new hosts Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik

"It’s hard to believe that the powers at Sony Pictures and Jeopardy!" looked at the panorama of guest hosts — weighed and considered folks like (Ken) Jennings, (Aaron) Rodgers and (LeVar) Burton — and decided that the best ones out of a highly competitive field were (Mike) Richards and (Mayim) Bialik," says Fiona Lee. "Now, it seems like it was all for show. In playing it safe by choosing the most boring options, one that smacks of voting for those with the most 'electability,' it has only pissed many fans off." Lee adds that splitting the hosting duties is a cynical corporate move: "The whole guest host process — which Richards claimed was a public audition for the permanent host role — and this cynical corporate decision have tarnished Jeopardy! and its reputation, cheapening it to a reality show that dragged on and on. In this unseemly audition process with a foregone conclusion, Jeopardy! has squandered that vast pool of goodwill that (Alex) Trebek built with viewers." ALSO: Mayim Bialik looks like a great host on paper, but she's actually a terrible choice given her history with pseudoscience and shaming Harvey Weinstein victims.