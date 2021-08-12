Cancel
Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks to TODAY

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Kathy Hochul joins TODAY in her first live interview as the incoming governor of New York. Regarding the sexual harassment scandal surrounding outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she says, “I’m not going to put up with anything that crosses the line or even comes close to the line,” adding, “it is actually sickening to me to see this surface.” She defers weighing in on whether Cuomo should be impeached, but says she does intend to run for governor after completing his term.Aug. 12, 2021.

