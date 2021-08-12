Press Release: Mayor Bowser Continues to Encourage District Residents to Get a Test if They Need a Test
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to encourage District residents, workers, and visitors to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing with Test Yourself DC, a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at locations around the District. The program offers the option to either take a COVID-19 test on-site at one of the 16 locations or to drop off their test sample at the closest DC Library drop box at no cost.thedcline.org
