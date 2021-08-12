Press Release: Mayor Bowser Continues to Encourage District Residents to Get a Test if They Need a Test

Today, the District of Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Interim Executive Director Brenda Donald to executive director. “Since my arrival in June, I have met some of our residents, many members of the DCHA team and other stakeholders. I have been doing my homework and have a good sense of the important challenges facing the agency. With my experience, I am confident I can make positive changes that will benefit our families, our staff, and the greater community. I always operate with a sense of urgency and purpose and a focus on the people we are privileged to serve,” Donald said.