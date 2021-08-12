Cancel
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Continues to Encourage District Residents to Get a Test if They Need a Test

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to encourage District residents, workers, and visitors to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing with Test Yourself DC, a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits at locations around the District. The program offers the option to either take a COVID-19 test on-site at one of the 16 locations or to drop off their test sample at the closest DC Library drop box at no cost.

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Office of Planning Releases 2020 Census Summary Tables for the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Yesterday, the US Census Bureau’s Redistricting Data Program released an initial set of 2020 Census redistricting data that includes population and housing totals and geographic support products necessary for legislative redistricting for each state following the decennial census. The DC Office of Planning (OP) State Data Center has been reviewing the data and is providing 2020 Census summary tables as well as other resources at https://planning.dc.gov/publication/2020-census-information-and-data as the data becomes available.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: To Give At Risk Residents a Fair Shot, Mayor Bowser Announces Launch of Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement’s 7th Pathways Program Cohort

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the August launch of the seventh cohort of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) Pathways Program. Since 2018, the Pathways Program has been working to reduce gun violence by giving at-risk District residents a safe place for healing and opportunities for a better life.
PoliticsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DCHA Appoints New Executive Director Brenda Donald

Today, the District of Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Interim Executive Director Brenda Donald to executive director. “Since my arrival in June, I have met some of our residents, many members of the DCHA team and other stakeholders. I have been doing my homework and have a good sense of the important challenges facing the agency. With my experience, I am confident I can make positive changes that will benefit our families, our staff, and the greater community. I always operate with a sense of urgency and purpose and a focus on the people we are privileged to serve,” Donald said.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: HSEMA Releases Resources to Help DC Families Learn About FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program

News Release — DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. DC Families Have Received $2.42 Million in Financial Reimbursement from FEMA. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) has released a translated webinar about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program. This program provides financial assistance to individuals nationwide who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses on or after January 20, 2020. Funding for the program comes through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Sen. Marshall’s Proposed Amendment to Senate Budget Resolution Underscores Need for D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that the amendment to the budget resolution under consideration in the Senate underscores the need for statehood for the District of Columbia and urged senators to vote against the anti-D.C. amendment. One introduced by Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), would allow for funds to be spent to retrocede the residential areas of D.C. back to Maryland in lieu of statehood.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reintroduces D.C. Zoning Commission Home Rule Act to Remove Federal Officials from Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) reintroduced the District of Columbia Zoning Commission Home Rule Act today, which would remove the Architect of the Capitol and the Director of the National Park Service from the D.C. Zoning Commission. Currently, the Commission consists of these two federal officials and three mayoral appointees, even though the Commission has no authority over federal property. Despite the D.C. Home Rule Act, which gave D.C. jurisdiction over local matters, 40 percent of the members of the Commission are federal officials, who are unaccountable to the more than 700,000 residents who live in the District.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Drinking Water Advisory Update

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Most Customers– Continues For Roughly 4,200 Customers in Northeast. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Following two consecutive days of clear samples for most of the Advisory area, DC Water is lifting the Boil Water Advisory for a portion of the impacted area. DC Water has determined boundaries for a smaller impacted area which will remain under a Boil Water Advisory until two consecutive days of clear samples are obtained. Customers can view the interactive map or call the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400 to verify if their residence falls within the area still affected. Customers located in the impacted area should continue boiling water for drinking and cooking until further notice.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces New Kids Ride Free SmarTripCards for the 2021-2022 School Year

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and District Department of Transportation. LaToya Foster (EOM) – (202) 727-5011; latoya.foster@dc.gov. Benjamin Fritsch (DME) – (202) 308-8640; benjamin.fritsch@dc.gov. Lauren Stephens (DDOT) – (202) 671-0493; lauren.stephens@dc.gov. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents and Visitors to Celebrate DC’s Vibrant Dining Scene with Summer Restaurant Week

News Release -— Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. More Than 250 Restaurants Will Participate in Summer Restaurant Week and Offer Deals on Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Water Issues Boil Water Advisory in Northeast DC

(WASHINGTON, DC) – DC Water has issued a Boil Water Advisory for portions of Northeast due to the possibility of elevated levels of E. coli/coliform bacteria. Residents and businesses can learn more about impacted areas by using DC Water’s interactive map found here and at dcwater.com. Those who do not have internet access can call DC Water’s 24-Hour Command Center (202) 612-3400.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on H.R. 3325

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as Mayor Bowser joined President Biden at the White House in the signing of H.R. 3325, an act to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police, the Mayor released the following statement:. “Today, we honored the courage and...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces DC Circulator Will Remain Free Through September 30, 2021

Council Puts Brakes on Free Rides for the DC Circulator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the issuance of an emergency rulemaking that will keep the DC Circulator free through September 30, 2021, to encourage more riders to use the service as the District’s economy continues to re-open.

