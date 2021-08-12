Cancel
Dangberg hosts Model Ts

By Staff Reports
Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silver State Model T Ford Club will present “The Car That Changed the World” 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. The Model T Ford was produced from 1909 to 1927 during which time over 15 million cars rolled off Ford's production lines. It is generally regarded as the first affordable automobile, which made car travel available to middle-class Americans. The relatively low price was partly the result of Ford's efficient fabrication, including assembly line production instead of individual handcrafting. Because of the profound impact that the Model T Ford had on society, the love that people around the world had for the cars survives to this day.

