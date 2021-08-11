Cancel
MLB

Rocky Colavito’s first Tribe opening day was 65 years ago. It almost was his last – Terry Pluto

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio – With the Indians’ home opener coming Monday, I started thinking about Rocky Colavito. He was my favorite player growing up. Perhaps my most memorable home opener was in 1965. That was when my father took me out of school so we could watch the game. Colavito had just been traded back to Cleveland after spending the previous five years in Detroit (1960-63) and Kansas City (1964).

