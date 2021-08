Litecoin price reaches primary target, LTC enters a period of turbulence. Litecoin price had been paralyzed by the 2019 high at $146.00 and the 50-week SMA from the end of June until this week as LTC finally broke away from the resistance with the best weekly performance since the beginning of May. The move’s strength propelled the cryptocurrency near the double bottom measured move price target of $191.00 and the 200-day SMA at $192.72.