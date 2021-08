Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. Psychologists say the colour pink has comforting qualities, it’s often associated with hope and positivity. “Think pink!” exhorts Maggie Prescott, the fashion magazine publisher and editor in Funny Face to the iconic Gershwin tune. Those who have had the good fortune to be in Japan during sakura season or have visited the Pink Sand Beach in the Bahamas and Pink Lake in the UAE will appreciate the palliative effect of being surrounded by this most calming super-colour. But what of other candy-coloured environments? Here are some of our favourite pink architectural temples and Pepto Bismol-coloured homes.