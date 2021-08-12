Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bear crawl, up downs, running

By hokiehowl Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey all have a purpose. What’s the purpose of rolling on the ground until you get so dizzy that lots of kids are puking on the sidelines? The head coach was there but didn’t stop it because he didn’t want to call out one of the coaches in front of the team but I hope HC Will raise hell with this coach later. We just had a kid at Virginia union die at football practice a couple days ago and there was a heat advisory today. There are good coaches in bad coaches just like cops…

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLYardbarker

Watch: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLchatsports.com

It’s obvious now, the Bears pulled a fast one in the draft

Football is a complex game. But one thing is for sure: The quarterback is the most important man on the field. How goes your quarterback, so goes your team. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields lit up the Dolphins in his preseason debut Saturday afternoon. And he also — and appropriately — lit up Bears fans everywhere.
NFLourcommunitynow.com

Bears notes: OLB Robert Quinn sits with return of back issue

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who missed mandatory minicamp practices because of a sore back, missed practice at Soldier Field for the same reason Tuesday. The Bears will monitor the injury closely. “We want to make sure we take care of him all year long, all training camp ...” Bears coach...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLchatsports.com

Khalil Mack vs. Adam Shaheen headlines Bears-Dolphins skirmishes

Welcome back, Adam Shaheen. Shaheen, one of the Bears’ biggest draft disappointments in recent memory, has latched on as a tight end with the Dolphins. That meant he was going head-to-head against Khalil Mack in one-on-one drills at the start of practice Thursday morning, and they clashed after Mack knocked Shaheen down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy