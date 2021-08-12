Mark Knopfler is my first choice today.

The Cookers: George Cables, Billy Hart, Donald Harrison, Eddie Henderson, David Weiss, Billy Harper, Cecil McBee. The Cookers, "Traveling Lady" Look Out! is a fitting title for the forthcoming sixth studio album by The Cookers, who could rival any superhero squad for extraordinary powers, esprit de corps, and a burning sense of purpose. The all-star group — with Eddie Henderson and David Weiss on trumpets, Billy Harper and Donald Harrison on saxophones, George Cables on piano, Cecil McBee on bass and Billy Hart on drums — has several centuries' worth of collective wisdom and more than a decade on the odometer as a working unit. As we recently learned, it also has two NEA Jazz Masters in the ranks (surely not the last).