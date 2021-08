Mankato, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies (28-37) win back-to-back games for the first time since July 27 and July 29, as they beat the Mankato MoonDogs (43-22), 12-5. Michael Brooks returned to the leadoff spot and homered on the first pitch of the game. He later added an RBI sac fly in the third and an RBI single in the sixth.