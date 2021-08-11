Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

What is the difference between active and passive IR sensors?

By RFrank
Design World Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassive infrared (PIR), or pyroelectric PIR sensors as they are also called, detect infrared (heat) radiation in the range of 0.7 µm to 50 µm. The radiated heat can come from humans, animals, machinery and more. Common applications include:. alarm systems. consumer electronics. human body detection. automatic switches including automatic...

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrared Light#Infrared Radiation#Pir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Cumulative differences between subpopulations

Comparing the differences in outcomes (that is, in "dependent variables") between two subpopulations is often most informative when comparing outcomes only for individuals from the subpopulations who are similar according to "independent variables." The independent variables are generally known as "scores," as in propensity scores for matching or as in the probabilities predicted by statistical or machine-learned models, for example. If the outcomes are discrete, then some averaging is necessary to reduce the noise arising from the outcomes varying randomly over those discrete values in the observed data. The traditional method of averaging is to bin the data according to the scores and plot the average outcome in each bin against the average score in the bin. However, such binning can be rather arbitrary and yet greatly impacts the interpretation of displayed deviation between the subpopulations and assessment of its statistical significance. Fortunately, such binning is entirely unnecessary in plots of cumulative differences and in the associated scalar summary metrics that are analogous to the workhorse statistics of comparing probability distributions -- those due to Kolmogorov and Smirnov and their refinements due to Kuiper. The present paper develops such cumulative methods for the common case in which no score of any member of the subpopulations being compared is exactly equal to the score of any other member of either subpopulation.
Computerschannele2e.com

Reminder: What’s the Difference Between High Availability and Backup?

It’s not just that they’re making headlines more often. Ransomware rates really are rising. Given the recent spate of high-profile attacks, it’s worth remembering the difference between standard backup and high-availability replication. Our research suggests that the costs of ransomware for businesses can amount to much more than an extortion...
IndustryDesign World Network

What’s the difference between ANSI and ISO ball screw load capacity?

The dynamic load capacity of a ball screw is typically defined by the DIN ISO 3408-5 standard, or in some cases, by the JIS B1192-1997 standard, both of which use 1 million revolutions as the basis for load capacity. However, some manufacturers determine ball screw dynamic load capacity according to the ANSI ASME B5.48-1977 standard (reconfirmed in 2013), which uses 1 million inches of travel as the basis.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Carlo Gavazzi expands Photoelectric Sensor series with IO-Link

Carlo Gavazzi announces an expansion to the successful PD30 Photoelectric Sensor family with IO-Link. This new sensor series offers the most functionality in a single photoelectric sensor on the market. Endless configurations, preventative maintenance capabilities, and special application functions provide users with unparalleled and groundbreaking flexibility for their applications. Carlo...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Photoelectric sensors operate with or without IO-Link

Carlo Gavazzi announces an expansion to the successful PD30 Photoelectric Sensor family with IO-Link. This new sensor series offers the most functionality in a single photoelectric sensor on the market. Endless configurations, preventative maintenance capabilities, and special application functions provide users with high flexibility for their applications. Carlo Gavazzi is...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Spectral Engine

The Chromatiq Spectral Engine (CSE)™ from Energetiq Technology Inc. allows users to emulate real-world lighting conditions, combine spectra from multiple sources, and create unique, dynamic spectra to fulfill demanding applications. The system offers high spectral match accuracy, spectral resolution, and repeatability across a dynamic range. The CSE has been developed...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Space-saving light grid provides maximum flexibility and function

SICK introduces the new SLG-2 automation light grid. This is the second generation of the “Slim Light Grid” from SICK and offers enhanced flexibility and functionality. Space-saving dimensions, low-profile construction, detection heights adjustable in practical increments, and a blind zone-free design ensure an easy integration in machines where space is limited. The performance of the SLG-2 with its patented optics is complemented by the integrated smart task functionality and extensive diagnostic options. With IO-Link communication as a standard, the light grid is Industry 4.0 ready.
NFLtalkandroid.com

What’s the difference between Realme’s GT Explorer and Master Edition?

Realme’s brand new GT Explorer Master Edition and GT Master Edition have been unveiled with both handsets available in the Suitcase Grey colorway that has the unique concave vegan leather design on the rear panel. Powered by Qualcomm chipsets, the two phones are aimed at the affordable mid-range segment with prices starting from $399 for the GT Master Edition and $499 for the GT Explorer. We’ve got the specifications for both smartphones for you to compare after the break.
Electronicsarxiv.org

LIF-Seg: LiDAR and Camera Image Fusion for 3D LiDAR Semantic Segmentation

Camera and 3D LiDAR sensors have become indispensable devices in modern autonomous driving vehicles, where the camera provides the fine-grained texture, color information in 2D space and LiDAR captures more precise and farther-away distance measurements of the surrounding environments. The complementary information from these two sensors makes the two-modality fusion be a desired option. However, two major issues of the fusion between camera and LiDAR hinder its performance, \ie, how to effectively fuse these two modalities and how to precisely align them (suffering from the weak spatiotemporal synchronization problem). In this paper, we propose a coarse-to-fine LiDAR and camera fusion-based network (termed as LIF-Seg) for LiDAR segmentation. For the first issue, unlike these previous works fusing the point cloud and image information in a one-to-one manner, the proposed method fully utilizes the contextual information of images and introduces a simple but effective early-fusion strategy. Second, due to the weak spatiotemporal synchronization problem, an offset rectification approach is designed to align these two-modality features. The cooperation of these two components leads to the success of the effective camera-LiDAR fusion. Experimental results on the nuScenes dataset show the superiority of the proposed LIF-Seg over existing methods with a large margin. Ablation studies and analyses demonstrate that our proposed LIF-Seg can effectively tackle the weak spatiotemporal synchronization problem.
ElectronicsScience Daily

Scientists develop a stretchable sweat-powered battery for wearable tech

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a soft and stretchable battery that is powered by human perspiration. The prototype battery consists of printed silver flake electrodes that generate electricity in the presence of sweat. Measuring 2 cm by 2 cm and as flat as a small paper bandage, the battery is affixed to a flexible and sweat absorbent textile that is stretchable and attachable to wearable devices, like watches, wrist bands or arm straps.
EngineeringIEEE Spectrum

3D Printed Solid-State Battery Rivals Lithium-Ion

Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere: in smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles, and even in your wristwatch. Yet as electronics become increasingly sophisticated, and as more cars, buses, and trucks run on battery power, scientists are working to develop new chemistries that are lighter weight, more energy dense, and ideally safer than today's champion technology. The next frontier, they say, is the solid-state battery — and perhaps 3D-printed ones, at that.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Sealed tactile switch finds its sweet spot in price-sensitive applications

C&K has developed a versatile sealed tactile switch suited for a wide variety of consumer, industrial, IoT, and portable electronic applications that require long operational life at a cost-effective price point. The EL tactile switch series combines common heights and actuation forces with a longer lifecycle than competitors at 200,000 cycles. An IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress makes the EL Series suitable for applications that experience harsher conditions.
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

High Performance, Closed-Loop Piezo Controller with Integrated Piezo Driver / Amplifier for Precision Motion Control and Nanopositioning

Improved resolution with 24bit DAC, higher power integrated piezo amplifier, ideal for piezoelectric single-axis nanopositioning systems with capacitive position-feedback sensors, it’s compact, affordable, and new from PI. Based on 5 decades of piezo driver and motion controller expertise, PI's digital piezo controller family grows again with the next generation E-709...
Electronicsaithority.com

Submerged Sensors to Control Wearable Electronics

Scientists in Korea Make Hand-Drawn and Flexible Pressure Sensors That Can Control a Phone From Underwater. Flexible and waterproof sensors that could unlock new applications for wearable electronics have been developed by scientists in Korea. Published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, the study shows how the pressure sensor can control a phone, to take photos and play music, even when the sensor is fully immersed in water.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Retrofitting wireless earbuds to detect neural signals and issue smartphone commands

From keypads to touch screens to voice commands—step by step, the interface between users and their smartphones has become more personalized, more seamless. Now the ultimate personalized interface is approaching: issuing smartphone commands with your brain waves. Communication between brain activity and computers, known as brain-computer interface or BCI, has...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen Fold Edition: What’s the difference between the two stylus?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra became the first Galaxy S-series smartphone to get S Pen support earlier this year. Now, Samsung has brought the S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the first foldable to get it. The company has worked with Wacom to enable stylus support on the device’s main screen. Among the Samsung S Pens, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can work with not just one but two S Pen models — the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

One Touch Fasteners to reduce setup times for quick changeover

Imao-Fixtureworks offers a complete lineup of One Touch Fasteners that are designed to reduce setup times in quick change applications. Fastener-receptacle pairs replace nut-and-bolt assembly so that operators can lock and unlock plates, panels, covers, machine components and more without the use of tools. The One Touch Fastener products are...
Industryarxiv.org

Endeavors in the DualSPHysics code to evaluate heat transfer in nuclear systems

E. Mayoral-Villa, C. E. Alvarado-Rodriguez, F. Pahuamba-Valdez, J. Klapp, A. M. Gomez-Torres, E. Del Valle-Gallegos, A. Gomez-Villanueva. This article condenses current endeavors and improvements in the expansion of applications of the DualSPHysics code to analyze heat transfer in a nuclear reactor core. This includes the essential conservation equations and certain physical considerations, particularly the thermal conductivity variable model, considering changes in the reference density to maintain the accuracy in the solution. Conventionally, to study these sorts of systems, Eulerian methods have been developed, nevertheless, this kind of method based on well-defined mesh shows major restrictions. The DualSPHysics code, based on Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) technique, has shown to be a real and robust alternative since it involves a free mesh approach, and the numerical method is very well parallelized in both computational and graphical process units (CPU and GPU). The results for the improvements developed in the present work show an exceptionally good approximation with other simulation approaches and also with experimental observation in the three cases studied (1) heat transfer analysis in a bidimensional system with thermal conductivity coefficient k variable, (2) natural convection heat transfer in a horizontal cylindrical ring similar to the space between the fuel rod and the cladding and (3) heat transfer in an experimental nuclear fuel rod square arrangement like in a Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) nuclear core. Enhancements to this code (DualSPHysics) to use it in nuclear applications are fundamental in the exploitation of this technique in crucial areas of study.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Kähler information manifolds of signal processing filters in weighted Hardy spaces

We generalize Kähler information manifolds of complex-valued signal processing filters by introducing weighted Hardy spaces and generic composite functions of transfer functions. We prove that the Riemannian geometry induced from weighted Hardy norms for composite functions of its transfer function is the Kähler manifold. Additionally, the Kähler potential of the linear system geometry corresponds to the square of the weighted Hardy norms for composite functions of its transfer function. By using the properties of Kähler manifolds, it is possible to compute various geometric objects on the manifolds from arbitrary weight vectors in much simpler ways. Additionally, Kähler information manifolds of signal filters in weighted Hardy spaces can generate various information manifolds such as Kählerian information geometries from the unweighted complex cepstrum or the unweighted power cepstrum, the geometry of the weighted stationarity filters, and mutual information geometry under the unified framework. We also cover several examples from time series models of which metric tensor, Levi-Civita connection, and Kähler potentials are represented with polylogarithm of poles and zeros from the transfer functions when the weight vectors are in terms of polynomials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy