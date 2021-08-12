Cancel
Music

Holiday State Get Away From It All in New Song, ‘Not Today’ [Exclusive Premiere]

By Sterling Whitaker
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Holiday State are helping their fans get away from all the stresses of the world in their new song, "Not Today." The song is set to drop on Friday (Aug. 13), but Taste of Country readers get to hear it a day early in this exclusive premiere. The sibling trio...

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

