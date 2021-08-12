Cancel
Alison Krauss and Robert Plant Are Back Together for New Album, ‘Raise the Roof’

By Angela Stefano
102.3 The Bull
 4 days ago
Fourteen years after their Grammy-winning album Raising Sand, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are reuniting for a brand-new album. Raise the Roof is due out on Nov. 19, via Rounder Records, the pair announced on Thursday (Aug. 12). In conjunction with the album announcement, Krauss and Plant have released a...

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
Robert Plant
Alison Krauss
Lucinda Williams
Merle Haggard
#Grammy Awards#Cma Awards#T Bone Burnett#Rounder Records#Raising Sand#Everly Brothers#Duo Group#Quattro
