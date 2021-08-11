Cancel
MLB

Zimmer the power-hitter?: This Week in Tribe Baseball

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the seventh straight season, the Ohio Cup remains on the Northcoast of Ohio after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 9-3, to tie the season series at three. The win also allowed the Tribe to once again have as many wins as they do losses on the season (55-55). What are your current thoughts of where the team is and what is left for this season?

