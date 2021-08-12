8 Facts to Know About New York’s First Female Governor

The resignation of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, will make history in the state. When he is officially out, NY will have its first female governor since becoming a state 233 years ago, on July 26, 1788. It's pretty mind-blowing that a state as progressive as New York has never had a woman leader. I guess you can call it karma that Cuomo is resigning due to his alleged harassment of women, only to make way for a woman to take the reigns.