New York City, NY

8 Facts to Know About New York’s First Female Governor

By Yasmin Young
 4 days ago
The resignation of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, will make history in the state. When he is officially out, NY will have its first female governor since becoming a state 233 years ago, on July 26, 1788. It's pretty mind-blowing that a state as progressive as New York has never had a woman leader. I guess you can call it karma that Cuomo is resigning due to his alleged harassment of women, only to make way for a woman to take the reigns.

