Alison Krauss and Robert Plant Are Back Together for New Album, ‘Raise the Roof’

By Angela Stefano
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fourteen years after their Grammy-winning album Raising Sand, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are reuniting for a brand-new album. Raise the Roof is due out on Nov. 19, via Rounder Records, the pair announced on Thursday (Aug. 12). In conjunction with the album announcement, Krauss and Plant have released a...

US105

US105

Temple, TX
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

