Public Health

Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.

POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from the Minnesota Department of Health has some asking more questions about the upcoming Minnesota State Fair. New data shows that in recent weeks there have been seven COVID-19 outbreaks at Minnesota festivals or fairs. Because of that, this year the state fair is a very polarizing subject. Pia Sektann lives near the fair and typically bikes but this year. “Ugh, not going,” she said. “Our 15-year-old kid and his friends, they want to go and the rest of us, we are not going.” The St. Paul resident says her house is divided and her mind is made...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Governor Who Banned Local Mask Mandates Regrets Signing It Into Law

Over the past few months of the pandemic, Republican governors in eight states have signed laws banning school districts from instituting face mask mandates. As expected, now that the ascendant Delta variant means cases are spiking, those same governors are feeling pressure to reverse their tying of local officials’ hands, who now can’t make new rules to protect their students against the highly transmissible variant if they wanted to.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis urges public to get vaccinated: These shots are 'saving lives'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is urging Floridians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that the shots are “saving lives.”. In a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis told reporters that 95% of the people being admitted to hospitals in the state due to COVID-19 complications haven’t been vaccinated at all, implying that “vaccines are saving lives,” especially with regard to nursing homes.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota will require state workers to be COVID-vaccinated or tested weekly starting Sept. 8

Starting Sept. 8, all Minnesota state employees who work outside their home must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or agree to be tested at least weekly. Minnesota has 35,700 executive branch workers and 15,000 employees at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, though the mandate will not cover those who work from home. Currently, 57 percent of Minnesota's executive branch employees must be in the office.
Public Healthcwbradio.com

Ascension Health Requiring All Employers to be Vaccinated

(Terry Bell, WRN) Ascension Health is the latest Wisconsin health care provider requiring employees to get the coronavirus vaccine. Ascension employees will be required to show proof of vaccination, even if they work remotely. The new mandate covers frontline healthcare workers, but also includes non-medical staff, and even vendors who...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

$100 COVID-19 shot incentive program extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22. More than 55,000 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have already registered for the Visa gift card. That is a 129% increase over the last month. You have to be 12 or older and get your first shot by August 22 to qualify.

