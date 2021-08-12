Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees
Governor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.ktoe.com
