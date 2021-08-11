Biden urges investigation into 'illegal activity' that may be causing spike in gas prices

What is all this “Biden inflation tax” talk really about? What is the actual effect of inflation on the lives of real people?. Well, below is a chart that compares yearly wage and inflation rates for each month from 2017 through July of this year using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Wage rates are in blue and inflation (as measured by the consumer price index) is in red. When blue is on top, as it was during the entire Trump administration, workers’ wages are beating inflation and their standards of living are improving. When red is on top, they’re not.