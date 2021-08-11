Cancel
Gas Price

Biden urges investigation into 'illegal activity' that may be causing spike in gas prices

Amarillo Globe-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration is taking steps to crack down on illegal activity that might be contributing to a rise in gas prices. Biden announced that the National Economic Council has asked the Federal Trade Commission to use “every available tool” to monitor the U.S. gasoline market and look for any illegal activity that might be causing gas prices to jump while the cost of a barrel of oil is going down.

News Talk KIT

Two Things Spiking in Yakima Gas Prices and COVID-19 Cases

Like COVID-19 cases gas prices are spiking in Yakima and around the state of Washington. GAS PRICES ARE UP ALMOST 9 CENTS A GALLON THIS WEEK. Officials at GasBuddy say gas prices in Yakima are up 8.5 cents a gallon in the past week selling for an average of $3.80 a gallon. According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 91 stations in Yakima gas prices are 9.2 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and they stand $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

