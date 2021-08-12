Cancel
Lover's Hideaway

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Pricing! Winter/Spring $87 per night, Summer $95 per night, & Holidays $125 per night! Semi-secluded - Private Deck and Hot Tub. "Lover's Hideaway" is approximately 10 minutes from Pigeon Forge. Easy access to Wears Valley, Townsend and Cades Cove. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin is all one level,...

Majestic Oak Lodge

Majestic Oak Lodge is a beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath luxury log cabin in a small security-gated mountain community that is centrally located between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Active lifestyle guests will find the cabin’s location incredibly convenient -- within a 15 minute radius you can be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, at Dollywood Theme Park and Splash Country Water Adventure Park, at the brand new Ripkin Baseball Complex, shopping along the Arts and Crafts loop or any of the hundreds of other great attractions in Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge.
A Bear's View

Come experience the mountains from A BEAR'S VIEW!!! After a long day of hiking or shopping, relax in your bubbling hot tub while taking in the AMAZING views of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Bluff Mountain. At night enjoy the twinkling lights on the mountain side from your covered deck. Only 10 minutes from the Pigeon Forge Parkway and 10-15 min from all of the attractions Pigeon Forge has to offer(SHOWS, DINING, PARKS, THE ISLAND, DOLLYWOOD & TANGER OUTLET) and 25 minutes from GATLINBURG. Cabin is located just off of Wears Valley Rd. It is situated on a beautiful quiet cul-de-sac, has easy access year round with two lane paved roads, and level parking. No scary steep, one lane roads here! ( Not located in a resort!!!)
Log Cabin in Smoky Mountain

Log Cabin has 2 BR 2 BA and can accommodate 10 guests comfortable. The most treasured beauty is on the second floor Bolth Queens beds have a mountain view to wake up too, and a private balcony to relax on. One feature separate master bedroom leading to wrap around porches...
Chili Bear

Chili Bear is a non-smoking two bedroom, two bathroom log sided cabin tucked away in the foothills of the Smokies minutes from the National Park, Pigeon Forge, Townsend, Cades Cove, and Gatlinburg. The cabin is easily accessed with paved roads. It will sleep four comfortably. The loft area features a queen size bed, an adjoining private bathroom complete with a shower, a lighted vanity with a large mirror, and a toilet. The full size washer and dryer are also located upstairs. The loft also has a 19 inch cable TV to catch the morning news. The main level hosts a full kitchen, a dining area seats four, the living room, the main level bedroom, a full private bathroom, and a room just for the whirlpool tub. The living room sports maple floors and a cathedral ceiling finished with tongue and groove pine. The living room also hosts a sofa with recliners on either end. Enjoy the gas fireplace and flat screen cable TV with a DVD player. The master bedroom features an Aspen log king size bed along with a third cable TV and a DVD player. The master bathroom features a tub/shower combination, a toilet, and a lighted vanity. Off the master bedroom is a room dedicated to a whirlpool tub. The front porch holds three rocking chairs and a porch swing. Just off the front is the charcoal grill. The back holds a four person hot tub for relaxing. The cabin also features free wireless cable Internet.
A Nature Lover’s Paradise

Coming soon, a Washington sanctuary. 2.77 acres of towering oak and maple trees with 2 ponds, a creek and trails. A nature lovers paradise. This home is a beautiful 2,800 square foot, 1 ½ story, brick and wood home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Total seclusion, very private, heavily wooded. $885,000. For more information call, 586-784-9488.
Bear Hearts

Bear Hearts is a cozy 1-Bedroom cabin nestled in a cul-de-sac in Trapper's Ridge Resort. The cabin has a wooded view with no cabins on either side, making it totally private. Great for honeymoon, anniversary, or small family getaway. Bear Hearts is just minutes away from the Parkway in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Laurel Mountain Retreat

Spectacular Views! Private Setting! Perfect Location!. Newly built in 2018, this all adult two story 1500 sq ft custom Gatlinburg cabin has two king master suites (one upstairs, one downstairs), each w/ private covered balconies overlooking the mountain ridge and two private en-suite full baths. Custom hickory flooring and handmade sassafras furniture create an Adirondack theme throughout cabin. The kitchen is fully stocked with pots, pans, bake ware, dish sets and includes granite counter tops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances (new side by side refrigerator with ice maker and water filter), new full size Keurig & Mr Coffee maker are provided with complimentary "first morning coffee" K cups. Walk out to the spacious covered deck from the living room and enjoy the new Monterrey Free Flow Spa which has multi-colored LED lights, 21 jets and a built in ice cooler! Deck amenities also include two sets of Adirondack style glider rockers w/ cup holders and table. Entertainment amenities include (3) LG HDTV's w/ prime cable package and ROKU (offering thousands of free movies), Free high speed FIBER internet w/ unlimited WiFi use. The living area w/ cathedral ceilings includes large picture windows to view the mountains, a stone gas fireplace, a double reclining couch and double reclining love seat. Enjoy the custom outdoor area which includes a picnic table, umbrella, park style charcoal grill and beautiful mountain ridge views! This spectacular cabin is in a private setting, eight minutes to downtown Gatlinburg and ten minutes from Pigeon Forge.
5 Reasons Why You’ll Love Staying in Sevierville TN Cabin Rentals

If you’ve never stayed in a Sevierville cabin before, you should the next time you plan a trip to the Smoky Mountains! You’ll love staying in cabins in this small mountain town right outside of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a variety of reasons, including being close to everything you want to do and having all of the perks you want while you’re on vacation. Check out these other 5 reasons why you’ll love staying in Sevierville TN cabin rentals:
A Mountain Paradise

Relax and enjoy the breathtaking Smokey Mountain views from 2 beautifully furnished wooden decks. This cabin is located in the prestegious Starr Crest Resort on a very private street. This cabin is perfectly furnished with 2 Master bedrooms and baths. Features a pool table and air hockey table as well...
3 Little Bears Lodge

3 bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin overlooking the Smoky Mt. National Park!. Welcome to the 3 Little Bears Lodge in the mountains of Gatlinburg! New to VRBO!!. Nationally featured on The Travel Channel and Country's Best Log Homes magazine... A beautiful lodge with breathtaking views of the smoky mountains! It is a perfect getaway for a secluded mountain retreat, family vacation, golf trip, girls trip, or sports lodging.
142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Take a look at this stylish 5-bedroom home in Coppell built in 2018

This Coppell home sits on a corner lot with plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities well-suited to family life. The home is 4,803 square feet with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2018, the home has contemporary and on-trend design elements like an all-white, clean and crisp design accented with blacks and browns.
Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite

Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Located in the Cypress Tower building, this Love Nest Butler Suite showcases spectacular views of Dickenson Bay from an oversized private balcony. The spacious bedroom has a four-poster, king-size bed and flat screen TV, while the living room features a fully-stocked wet bar and flat screen TV. The en-suite bathroom features two marble wash basins, a Roman whirlpool tub and a separate walk-in overhead rain shower. Guests also enjoy the services of a personal butler and 24-hour room service.
Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
8858 Montjoy Place

Beautiful Brick Front Townhouse in Wonderful Montjoy Community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom , 1 car garage home in Move in condition. Very well maintained with many upgrades, . Gleaming hardwood floors extend from the kitchen throughout the expansive family room with large bright windows, 9' Ceilings on main level and Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Island Breakfast Bar with Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens . Breakfast Room with an abundance of Natural Light and Sliding Doors to the Rear Maintenance free Composite Deck, Off the Kitchen is a Family Room. There is also a Bright Combination Living Room & Dining Room and Half Bath. Continue Upstairs to the Primary Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Carpet, Walk-In Closet and wall amoire to help you keep everything organized and Attached Primary Bath with Dual Vanities, SoakingTub and Separate Shower. Two Additional Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Hall Full Bath Complete this Level. The Finished Walkout Lower Level with 12' ceilings and has an extra full bath. Sliding Glass Doors that Opens to the Large Yard. Incredibly convenient location, just off of MD-100, minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Community pool access available for a small membership fee.
3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.

